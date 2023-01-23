LINDEN EARL HAZELTON, Newport
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force.
Walter House, Beaufort
Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945 to Ernest and Evelyn House. After graduating from Beaufort High School he attended business school in Richmond, VA.
ROBERT H. GASKILL, Morehead City
Robert H. Gaskill, 81, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, 26 day, January 2023, at the Gaskill Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Darryl Chadwick.
LISA ANN DICKMANN, Newport
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service for Lisa will be held at the family home at a later date. Lisa was born on January 14, 1966, in Westbury, New York.
