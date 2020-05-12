Elizabeth “Betty” Mason Wheeler, 87, of Ogden, Utah, formerly of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Hidden Valley Assisted Living Facility in Ogden.
Betty will be laid to rest at the Atlantic Community Cemetery, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Traci Meusen and Brian Reinartz; great-grandchildren, Skylar Reinartz and Alexander Meusen; and granddaughter-in-law Isabel Meusen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Meda and Preston Mason; and daughter, Debra R. Matteson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in the form of Tribute Gifts at parkinson.org/.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
