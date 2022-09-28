Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores
Wayne Dean, 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Penny Boudreaux, Beaufort
Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating.
Barbara Sawyer, Newport
Barbara Ann Sawyer, 92, of Newport and formerly of Morehead City passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
John Romano, Jr., Newport
John Michael Romano, Jr 81, of Newport, passed away Monday September 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Dorothy Johnson, Beaufort
Dorothy Johnson, 91, of Beaufort NC passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Alton Joyner, Beaufort
Alton Joyner, 83, of Beaufort NC passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced soon. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort,
FAYE DAVIS BAKER, Newport
Faye Davis Baker, 83, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 29, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
