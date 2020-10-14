Bettie Crowe Godwin, 94, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
There will be a private family service at a later date. She will be inurned at Oak Grove Cemetery in Durham.
She was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Kentucky, a daughter to the late Bill and Mary Cutts Crowe.
Bettie was the owner and operator of Godwin’s Uniform Stores in Jacksonville, Chapel Hill and Morehead City for 25 years.
She is survived by daughter, Donna McLawhorn of Swansboro; grandchildren, John R. Patterson II of Florida and Nick Godwin of Ohio; and great-grandchildren, John “J. P.” R. Patterson III and Everly Godwin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donnie Ralph Godwin.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
