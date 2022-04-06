Nancy Boyle, Pine Knoll Shores
Nancy Schubert Boyle, 79, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Billie Lewis, Marshallberg
Billie Soles Lewis, 90 of Marshallberg, passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. She worked for many years as a nurse alongside her husband Dr. Martin Thomas Lewis in their practice in Beaufort. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Martin Thomas Lewis, son Mark Lewis and her daughter Camille Lewis.
MAUREEN TALLEY, Havelock
Maureen Talley, 63, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
