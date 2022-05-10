Richmond S. Wright, 93, of Omaha, NE, and formerly of Morehead City, NC, died May 5, 2022.

Services for Richmond will be private.

Richmond led a life dedicated to the service of others. A talented artist and musician, he also had a love for all sports.

Richmond is survived by children: Paula (Mark), Vandersall, William (Joann) Wright, and Linda (Terry) Lanham; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, www.heafeyheafey.com., phone (402)-391-3900.

