Wilson Earley, Otway
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie
Elbert Ray Fulcher, 63, of Bettie, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Ray was a lifelong commercial fisherman. The family will celebrate his life at a later date. He is survived by his significant other, Bobbie Styron of Bettie; son, Josh Fulcher of Morehead City; daughter.
GORDON ARTHUR MARKS, Atlantic Beach
Gordon A. Marks, 89, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JERRY D. TAPSCOTT, Merrimon
Jerry D. Tapscott, 65, of Merrimon, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 26th, at Carteret Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. Full obituary forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brogden United Methodist Church, 2918 US Hwy. 117 South Dudley, NC 28333.
PAUL VICTOR RAGAN JR., Swansboro
Paul Victor Ragan Jr., 72, of Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHN MOSIER, Newport
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.