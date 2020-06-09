Russell Kyle Lewis, 31, of Morehead City, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Crystal Coast Worship Center in Salter Path, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Howard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Crystal Coast Worship Center. The same guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.