Katherine “Kat” Jones, 64, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Katherine, affectionately known to all as “Kat”, was born on April 18, 1959, in Leesville, Louisiana, to the late Thomas and Mattie Edwards. Kat and her husband, Eddie, enjoyed life together to the fullest. They especially enjoyed traveling, exploring new places and creating lasting memories. Fishing and boating were other activities that kept them busy, relaxing in nature and enjoying the beauty around them.
Kat will be cherished and remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her nurturing, kind, selfless, and caring nature had a positive impact on the lives she touched, and she will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward “Eddie” Jones, of the home; brothers, Danny Edwards, of Newport, and Jimmy Edwards and wife Verna, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Ethan Rushing, Angel Rushing, Clayton Rushing and Jackson Rushing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kat was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Rushing, and her fur baby, her dog Mia.
The family will celebrate Kat’s life privately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue (AVOR), 1550 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
