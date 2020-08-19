Francis S. Wallace, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores and Armonk, N.Y., died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home.
The service will be private, but a celebration of life will be held when people can gather again.
Formerly a teacher and coach, he was a master of games for the Katonah Lewisboro School District.
He is survived by his loving family, wife, Patricia of the home; son, Dr. Brook Wallace and wife Alayne of Farquay Varina; daughter, Courtnay Menet and husband Dr. Scott Menet of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; five grandchildren, Isaac and Adeleine Wallace and Jack, Luke and Quinn Menet; and his sister, Veronica Marsico of Pompey, N.Y.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
