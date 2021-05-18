Clara Bishop, 73; no service May 18, 2021 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clara Peral Bishop, 73, of New Bern, formerly of Carteret County, died Friday, May 7, 2021.No services are being held. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarteret County Schools names 3 new principalsFearing widespread shortage, consumers rush to the pump as area gas stations try and keep upTraffic safety top of mind as Morehead City Council prepares for Highway 24 rezoning hearingsFire destroys Cape Carteret home Wednesday night, no injuries reportedMorehead City Council terminates Webb Library lease, plans to move services to new locationState championships are a dime a dozen at parochial programsDivision of Marine Fisheries issues first new shellfish restoration permit to Carteret County growerPearson named 2021-22 Carteret County Teacher of the Year, other employees honoredCarteret adds 5 new COVID-19 cases Friday as Cooper eases mask mandate, gathering restrictionsCarteret County Sheriff’s Office files charges in connection to bar fight in Peletier Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedKirkman pitches Radio Island development opportunity to Morehead City Council (24)EDITORIAL: Jobs plan hides a hostile agenda (17)Division of Marine Fisheries issues first new shellfish restoration permit to Carteret County grower (15)EDITORIAL: Gov. Cooper promotes corporate intimidation (14)Researchers talk coastal habitat risks from sea level rise, other hazards (14)Community college to hold 2nd hiring event for Parker Offshore (14)Fearing widespread shortage, consumers rush to the pump as area gas stations try and keep up (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful with your judgement (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Anti-American agenda (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This day belongs to all Americans (9) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
