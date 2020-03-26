Lonnie Jewel Collins, 69, of Peletier, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Collins; his sons, Travis Collins of Peletier and David Collins of Appomattox, Va.; his daughter, Shanna Blalock of Peletier; his brother, Donnie Collins of Jacksonville; and his sisters, Gloria Waters of Winterville, Sandra Millette of Fayetteville and Jewell Winters of Cape Carteret.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
