Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr.
She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master gardener, Colonial Dame, double-deb, lawyer, lighthouse keeper at Cape Lookout, all around volunteer, reader, friend, Tar Heel, exclusive table dancer, President of the Joel Lane House Museum, President of the Friends of the NC Natural Sciences Museum and Vice-President of the Friends of the NC Maritime Museum.
Amy is survived by her devoted husband, James D. Thullen, lucky spoiled dog Oreo, brothers, G. Watts Carr, III (Betsy) of Greensboro, NC and G. Ross P. Carr (Traci) of Beaufort, NC, sister, “Candy” Ihrie C. Means (Howard) of Millwood, VA, their children and grandchildren and a million cousins. She is also survived by their devoted friend and caregiver, Alice Johnson.
A celebratory strewing of her ashes will take place at a later date. Amy’s siblings plan to host a gathering of family and friends in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Culinary School, Carteret Community College Foundation, Morehead City, NC or Friends of the NC Maritime Museum, Beaufort, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
