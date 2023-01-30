Patricia “Pat” Ann (Young) Kraszeski was born on October 14, 1931 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Rye, New York, a small community outside of New York City. From an early age, Patricia embraced a sense of adventure. She graduated from a private boarding school for women, Emma Willard, 150 miles away from her hometown. While on a trip with her sister, Bobbie, Pat met her husband, Leo Kraszeski. Pat and Leo married on July 21,1951 and remained married for fifty-seven years. Patricia converted to Catholicism to marry Leo and she remained a steadfast advocate and faithful supporter of the Church throughout her life, even serving as confirmation sponsor for one of her granddaughters.
As a young married woman at age 19, Patricia attended Simmons College in Boston and graduated in 1954 as a physical therapist. Pat had an incredible spirit and inner strength which she shared with her eight children: Michael, Carol, Joyce, Stephan, James, David, Daniel and Jean Marie. Pat and Leo raised their children in Stamford, Connecticut and Staten Island, NY until 1976 when Leo’s job as Governor of Sailors' Snug Harbor resulted in the family’s relocation to Sea Level, North Carolina.
Pat’s transition from New Yorker to Southerner should not be overlooked or minimized. Pat became a pioneer of sorts and it was in North Carolina where she evolved as an artist: quilting, painting watercolors, knitting, and sewing. Her talents extended to wood carving, clamming, mullet fishing, baking, canning, and gardening. Some of the family's most requested dishes are Pat’s recipes for apple pie, mac and cheese, homemade pickles, and dirt pie. She shared her talents with her children and 19 grandchildren and encouraged their sense of creativity and discovery.
In retirement, Pat continued to seek out adventure with her first international trip with Leo to Argentina visiting areas such as Iguazu Falls and Patagonia. Pat traveled with friends and family to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Alaska. In 2018, Pat and all eight of her children and their partners traveled to Kauai, Hawaii for a trip of a lifetime.
For her 90th birthday, Pat’s grandchildren paid tribute to her with a video commemorating their favorite memories many of which involved: Sea Level, “Grammy and Pappy,” sailing, crabbing, clamming, painting, searching for sand dollars, tree climbing, jumping off docks, swimming, and generally being free in nature.
For a woman raised in the city, Pat acclimated and then thrived in the coastal community where she became a first time home-owner, dedicated volunteer, and formed close friendships with women who continue to play bridge together to this day. The quick-witted matriarch will remain with each of her family members as she ingrained her adventurous, strong, independent spirit in each of them.
Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday February 6, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Buchholz officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Leukemia Lymphoma Society: https://diy.lls.org/patkraszeski.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
