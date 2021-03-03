Janie Hinson Patch Briley, 86, of Morehead City, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Her arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Janie was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Walstonburg. She was the youngest of six children to William Clarence Hinson Sr. and Alma Fields Hinson.
Janie grew up on the Hinson family farm in Greene County and was a graduate of East Carolina College. After the death of her first husband, Richard Patch, Janie married Calvin Briley of Wilson in 1986 and they relocated to Carteret County, where she lived for 35 years. A longtime resident of Pine Knoll Shores and Morehead City, Janie was a member of All Saints Anglican Church and an avid golfer active in the Ladies Golf Association at Bogue Banks Country Club. Janie was blessed to have many close and supportive friends who enriched her life. She was described as warm, witty and loyal to her friends and family. In 2020, Janie moved to Washington, D.C., to be near her son.
She is survived by a brother, Carl Hinson of Wilson; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Patch and Ann Chynoweth; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Homes.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.