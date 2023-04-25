Barbara Dawson, Morehead City
Barbara Dawson, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Jonathan Oswalt, Newport
Jonathan Kurt Oswalt, 59, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Charles McCarthy IV, Beaufort
Charles Augustus McCarthy IV, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2023 at his home. Charles retired as an insurance agent in Carteret County. He was also a veteran having served in the US Coast Guard and a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #109 of Beaufort.
Connie Follum, Beaufort
Connie Follum, 80, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
THELMA "GRANNY" O'SHIELDS, Morehead City
Thelma “Granny” O’Shields, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 27th at Salter Path Methodist Church.
JOANN EVANS PAUL, Mebane
Mrs. JoAnn Evans Paul, 74, of Mebane, NC, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28th, at Davis First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton.
MARY LOU HONEYCUTT, Morehead City
Mary Lou Salter Honeycutt, 91, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 26th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
MARY FRANCES FULFORD, Newport
Mary Frances Fulford, 84, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date at Glad Tidings Church. Mary was born on April 8, 1939, in Carteret County, to the late James and Mary Pittman.
RAYMOND MCDONALD JR., Beaufort
Raymond McDonald Jr., 54, of Beaufort, passed away on April 23, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
