Faye Moore Longo, 84, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Faye was born and raised in the Fountain Community in North Carolina and graduated from Farmville High School and Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina. Following college, Faye moved to Boston, Massachusetts to work at Boston University, where she met and married her husband, Richard. After moving to Florida a few years later, Faye became interested in antiques and collectibles. She was a long-time member of the Hollywood Antiques and Collectibles Club and the South Florida Depression Glass Club.
She is survived by her brother, John Moore Jr. of Pinetops, NC.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Emily Pearl Moore; sister, Parmie M. Byrd; and her husband, Richard Arthur Longo.
No services are planned.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
