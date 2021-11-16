Gordon Ray Garrell, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
He was born on April 27, 1938, to Gordon Lee Garrell and Anna Mozelle Duncan Garrell in Reidsville, NC. He was a veteran of the US Navy and the Army National Guard.
Ray loved fishing, so much so that when he moved to Beaufort, NC in the late 80’s he declared it was where he was meant to be and it’s there that he was happiest. He was a carpenter by trade and among his many jobs, was very proud of the work he did on the boardwalk at Cape Lookout. He was a faithful UNC Tarheel fan as well as NASCAR. Following the death of his beloved wife, Bonnie, he found lasting friendships at the Leon Mann Jr. Senior Enrichment Center in Morehead City, NC.
He is survived by his daughter, Alesia Garrell Theriault (Jason) and son, Allen Garrell (Monique) both of Pelham, NH; his brother, Richard Garrell of Reidsville, NC and sister, Nancy Brammer (Bill) of Emerald Isle, NC. He was the proud grandfather of Jordan Murdock and Daniel Bishop. He had many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and one niece who held a special place in his heart, Beverly Cayton of Durham, NC.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Wade Garrell; stepson, Kenny Wade; and sister, Shirley Spain.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Leon Mann Jr. Senior Enrichment Center in Morehead City, NC or Pruitt Health Hospice Care, Sea Level.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
