Malcolm Alexander “Alex” Moore, 76, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
His service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. He will be laid to rest with a private burial immediately following his service.
He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Swansboro to the late Harry and Lucille Moore.
Alex, known to some as “Captain Tug,” lived and worked on the water all of his life. While his passion was shrimping, he loved commercial fishing, hunting, running tugs, dredge and barge work. He made sure to instill this knowledge and love in his sons, as well.
Alex started his career working with his father and uncles on charter boats. He continued his passion for the water by working on a dredge, where he learned his love for handling tug boats. In March of 1964, he joined the N.C. Ferry Service in Emerald Isle, which eventually moved to Cherry Branch. He retired from the state after 37 years, but continued to work part-time for the ferry service and run tugs for local bridge and dredging companies.
Alex was a “one of a kind.” He loved God, Swansboro and his family. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Lou Dail Moore, sons, David ad wife Brandi of Swansboro and Jeffrey and wife Cynthia of Kill Devil Hills, sister, Audrey Judy of Tennessee; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro will be handling the arrangements for Mr. Moore.
(Paid obituary)
