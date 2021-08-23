Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Verna Marie Keeter, 63, of Morehead City, joined her Lord and Savior and her loved ones gone before, after her courageous battle with cancer over the last two and half years.
At her request there is no service. There will be a private gathering for family. Her family welcomes any love, prayers, and well-wishes as they heal from this loss.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, niece, coworker, and friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Bruce Keeter; daughter, Cristina Marie Keeter; grandson, Dylan Livingston-Keeter; sister, Sheila Edwards and family; mother-in-law, Rebecca Keeter; sisters-in-law, Kim Keeter Faircloth, Regina Hall, Kathy Lowery, and their families; brothers in law, Charles Keeter, Jimmy Keeter and their families; among others, including her special companion pup, Fancy.
She is preceded by her son, Robert Bruce Keeter Jr.; and her mother, Wyona Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Misplaced Mutts, PAWS, or the local Humane Society.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.