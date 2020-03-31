Timothy “Timmy” Jefferson Gillikin, 63, of Otway, a Down East native, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home.
Due to the novel coronavirus, a private burial will be held by the immediate family.
Timmy was born in Carteret County July 24, 1956, to Durwood and Bethine Gillikin. Timmy worked as a Captain on a dredge boat for many years of his life. One of his favorite things to do was watching wrestling on TV while eating his snacks. Anybody that knew him knows his favorite snacks were bologna sandwiches, chocolate ice cream, Twinkies and cinnamon graham crackers.
He had a kitty named Stinker, who he loved so much. He and Juanita raised Stinker and bottle fed him as a baby. Timmy was mostly known for his character; always laughing and carrying on jokes, no matter the circumstance. He was a man that would give the shirt off his back, was very hardworking and always supported his family. He was one of a kind.
Timmy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Juanita Gillikin; children, Kathy Higgs, Jamie Lupton, Bryan Allred and Patrick Allred and his wife Sarah; grandchildren, Bailey Allred, Gaige Allred, Brandy Allred, Joshua Long and his wife Caitlin, Aaron Lupton and Ashton Lupton; brother, Ronnie Gillikin and his wife Faye; sisters-in-law, Velvet Gillikin, Shirley Gillikin and Patsy Gould and her husband Wally; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood and Bethine Gillikin Sr.; and two brothers, Durwood Gillikin Jr. and Clifton “Rex” Gillikin.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
