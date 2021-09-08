Michael Andrew Parkin of Sierra Vista, Ariz., passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He was born in Morehead City on June 24, 1962, to Elizabeth Anne Spivey and Charles Rodrick Parkin. He spent most of his adult life in Arizona and enjoyed working on the golf course and in construction. He tried to help others and do the best he could with the life he made. He had many friends but was especially fond of his church family. Two special families were John and Mary D’Auria and Chad and Angela Tierney. He was a strong NASCAR fan and truly loved his Carolina Tarheels
He is survived by his sister Charlene Parkin Bell and husband Charles Kevin Bell, nephew Jordan T. Bell, niece Elizabeth G. Bell and grandniece Emma Grayce Rudd. A special uncle G.T. (Ted) Spivey of Cary. He is preceded by his parents and many special aunts and uncles.
Donations may be made in his name at: Body of Christ Ministries P.O. Box 454 Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
