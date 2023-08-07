Benjamin Alton Gardner, Jr., of Gardnerville, NC. passed away at the NC Veteran’s Home in Kinston on July 29, 2023, surrounded by loving family.
Ben was born on January 11, 1939, in Kinston, NC, the son of Benjamin Alton Gardner and Iva Dixon Gardner. He graduated from Chicod High School in 1956 and entered N.C. State University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined the U.S. Air Force, as an officer, after graduation and served as a navigator during the Vietnam War, advancing to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In 1969 he married Jackie Harrington of Ayden, NC. They raised three children, Jamin, Hunter, and Seth.
Ben continued his love of travel, adventure, and fun by enjoying trips with his family as well as his companion of many years, Linda Stanley of Beaufort, NC, who passed away earlier in July of 2023.
A memorial service will be held in Timothy Christian Church (Ayden NC), Saturday, August 12 at 11am.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Home, Ayden, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.