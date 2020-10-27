Diane Kay Bland, 68, of New Bern, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She has family in Carteret County.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Pastor Paul Rose officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Bland of New Bern; daughter, Pamela Willis of Newport; two granddaughters; and three brothers, Glenn Ferrell of Winterville, Donnie Ferrell of Garner and Durwood Ferrell of Ponte Vedra, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pauline Ferrell.
The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
