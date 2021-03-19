Brandon Morton Ballou, 45, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Brandon was born April 27, 1975, to Capt. Bobby Ballou and Faye Morton Ballou. He was born in raised in Morehead City.
He is survived by his son, Zackery Brandon Ballou of Kissimmee, Fla.; mother, Faye Ballou of Morehead City; sister, Candace Ballou Roche and husband Robert of Morehead City; and brother, Capt. Bobby Ballou Jr. and companion Kelly of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Capt. Bobby Ballou Sr.; and sister, Kathryn Williams.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Brandon may be made to the Youth Department at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.