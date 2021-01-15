J. William “Bill” Chappell, 97, of Cape Carteret, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Bill was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Lunenburg County, Va., to the late Terrell and Ruth Chappell. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Pat Chappell of Chapel Hill; son, Bill Chappell Jr. and wife Kathrine McLendon of Montclair, N.J.; sister, Elizabeth Morgan of Newport News, Va.; and grandchildren, Sarah Chappell, Margaret Chappell, Carolyn Bryan and Alison Bryan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Chappell.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Chappell may be made to his church, Bethlehem United Methodist, 728 Bogue Loop Road, Bogue, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.