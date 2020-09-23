Steve Robinson, 66, of Atlantic Beach, lost his battle to leukemia Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.
His memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Friday at the family home at 104 Shore Line Drive in Atlantic Beach, officiated by Pastor Brandon Hostler. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Steve was born and raised in Seattle, Wash. During the Vietnam War he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Trenton. After his military service, he started and managed some very successful construction companies.
His love of the ocean led him to Atlantic Beach when he retired. He was a loving son, husband, daddy, grandpa and friend. Steve touched so many lives in the most positive way and was always there to lend a helping hand. He always was the life of any party, any time. He had a special way of inviting you into his home and made you feel like family. He loved to play golf and was always trying to improve his game. If he won even one dollar from the "Crooks," he considered it a great game of golf.
“Our worlds will never be the same because he made our worlds complete. One might say, ‘I wasn't Steve's best friend, but Steve was my best friend.’ He will be missed beyond measure.”
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Robinson; his children, Heather Robinson and companion Donnie Barnes of Willow Springs, Tracy and Cameron Cook of Bullhead City, Ariz., Pam and Shawn Hostler of Grafton, W.Va., and Bryan and Melody Wolfe of Raleigh; six grandchildren, Brandon Hostler, Brittney Wolfe Devaney, Aubrey Steider, Abby Allen, Kella Wynne and Jake Barnes; and seven great-grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey Robinson and Bonnie Sanders; stepfather, Chuck Sanders; stepbrother, Allan Robinson; and stepsister, Julie Robinson Marks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Steve's name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society online at lls.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
