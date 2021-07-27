Levi Clark “LC” Beveridge Jr., 81, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
LC was a lifelong member of Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort. He retired after 30 years of service with NADEP Cherry Point. LC was known as Pard Pickett in the competitive cowboy shooting community where he was very active. He loved fishing and being on the water.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Trudy Beveridge of Beaufort; six daughters, Annette Springle of Beaufort, Donna Willis of Beaufort, Susan Robinson of Beaufort, Shirley Finegan of Maggie Valley, NC, Theresa Oliver of Newport, Sharon Fairbank of Marysville, MI; son, Joe Strozeski of Chesapeake, VA; ten grandchildren, Amanda Woodring, Amanda Garber, Patrick, Katie and Sean Finegan, Cheyenne and Lacey Strozeski, Chloe Willis, Allen and Ashley Best; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Emily Garber, Alex Todd; brother, David Thomas Beveridge and wife, Prissey of Beaufort; and his dog, Snoopy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Eunice Beveridge; daughter, Kimberly Best; sister, Kay Beveridge; and his beloved dog Rusty.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd. Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
