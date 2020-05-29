Janice Pollock Bowen, 71, of Newport, formerly of Mt. Mitchell, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the Bowen family while practicing safe measures.
Janice was a very special and caring woman who enjoyed spending quality time with the people she loved. Those who knew Janice often called her “mom” because of her genuine love and concern for those around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Fulford and husband Earl of Newport, LaVonda Miller of Havelock and Teresa Lilly and husband Kevin of Mill Creek; son, Dell Miller III and wife Gay of New Bern; sisters, Cindy McCausley of Newport and Tina Pollock of Beaufort; brothers, Buddy Pollock of Concord and Danny Pollock of Newport; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leola Long Finney; father, Arthur Pollock; and sister, Darlene Woodard.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Amariah Garner Cemetery. The same guidelines will be adhered to for the visitation.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association,
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
