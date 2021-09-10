George Peter Scherer, 81, died at Carteret Health Care on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Morehead City after an unexpected illness.
Mr. Scherer will be cremated. Visitation will be held at Munden Funeral Home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The memorial service be held at 2:30 p.m.
Mr. Scherer was born on August 12, 1940, in Flushing, New York to his parents George and Dorothy Scherer. He married Sandra Sieger on June 19th, 1965. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University, and a MS in Electrical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He had a fulfilling 27-year career as an Avionics Engineer at ITT in Nutley, New Jersey and held the position of Engineering General Manager in his final working years.
The Scherer’s retired to Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and then built a home in Morehead City where they spent the past 15 years. He will be remembered lovingly for his tremendous kindness, astounding general knowledge, and willingness to always be there to help family, friends, and neighbors in times of need. His passion was boating, electronics and fixing things around his home. He also received great satisfaction by helping friends and neighbors with their fix-it problems. George and Sandra were also fortunate to travel the world to destinations such as Russia, Tahiti and the Galapagos Islands.
Mr. Scherer is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter and son-in-law, Melina and Larry Shiner; son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Gina Scherer; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Tony Ramsi; granddaughter, Ava Scherer; grandson, Gregory Shiner. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Payson.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the North Carolina Maritime Museum Beaufort NC at: www.maritimefriends.org/product/support-the-friends
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
