Dr. Corby Douglas Ropp, 48, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His service is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro. Burial with full military honors by the U.S. Navy will follow at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Dr. Ropp served in the US Navy as a Captain and he was an Ophthalmologist Doctor for over 20 years.
Dr. Ropp is survived by his wife, Kirsten Vanderlaan Ropp of the home; daughter, Azariah Ropp of the home; two sons, Nazareth Ropp and Psalter Ropp both of the home; his father and mother, Daniel and Nancy Dykes Ropp of Springfield, MO; and his sister, Kosha Price and her husband Guy of Eoly, AZ.
