Mrs. Alice Bolling Moore Cress, 100, of Morehead City, NC, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Morehead City.
A memorial service will be held at Shepherd by the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach, NC, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 1:00pm. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:00pm in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, NC.
Mrs. Cress was born in Richmond, Virginia, April 25, 1922, and grew up in Weldon, NC. She was the Weldon High School's Valedictorian for the class of 1939. Following high school, she was accepted into Woman's College in Greensboro, NC, which is now known as University of North Carolina in Greensboro. On June 7, 1943, Alice graduated with a degree in Home Economics and married the love of her life, Ernest Monroe Cress Jr.
In her early career years, she enjoyed working as a dietician in several hospitals. After her two daughters, Sherry and Kristin, were in school she was employed by Cone Mills Corporation in Greensboro, NC, as the Research & Development Librarian.
Alice was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Greensboro and Shepherd by the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines in Greensboro. After retirement she and her husband moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and returned to NC in 2000. Alice was a volunteer at the Maritime Museum Library in Morehead City. She enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint in her spare time. Alice was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed. She always loved and cherished her time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Cress Jr., daughter, Kristin Elizabeth Cress, sister, Frances Moore Ross, brother, John Eliott Moore Jr., parents, Mr. Frank Story Moore and Mrs. Erroll Bolch Moore.
Left to treasure her memory are daughter, Ms. Sherry Cress Barnes, of Morehead City; granddaughters, Ms. Trina Barnes Harrell of Wake Forest, and Mrs. Angela Barnes Rowland (Neal) of Morehead City; and three great-grandchildren, Holden Elizabeth Harrell and Stephen Chandler Harrell III, of Wake Forest, and Mary Neal Rowland, of Morehead City.
Memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 819 Atlantic Beach, NC 28512 or First Lutheran Church, 3600 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.
