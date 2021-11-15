Steve Metts, Sneads Ferry
Steve Metts, 79, of Sneads Ferry, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home. Steve was a Firefighter for the Charlotte Fire Department for 26 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a Sunday school teacher for the New River Community Church, which he had been a member of for 25 years. Steve was a very “easy-going” man, had a great sense of humor, loved by everyone he met, and will be greatly missed.
Barbara Springle, Beaufort
Barbara Willis Springle, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at her home. Barbara Louise Willis Springle was born on November 17, 1932 to the late Laura Davis Willis and Ashton Willis of Morehead City. Barbara grew up and lived in the area affectionately referred to as the “Promised Land” along with her late siblings Walter Hubert Willis, Ashton Willis Jr, William “Snookum” Willis, Horace Willis, and Evelyn Willis
Elmo Barnes Jr, Beaufort
Elmo Deans Barnes Jr., 88, of Beaufort passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Elmo's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GORDON RAY GARRELL, Sea Level
Gordon Ray Garrell, 83, of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARY SALTER COOK, Sea Level
Mary Salter Taylor Cook, 91, of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 16th, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends prior to the service. Mary was born in Sea Level, North Carolina, on August 12, 1930, to the late Thomas and Martha Salter.
WILLIAM G. COOPER JR., Emerald Isle
William G. Cooper Jr., 77, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.