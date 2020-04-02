Cynthia Jenny M. Zimmerman, 54, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Grantsbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Grantsboro.
Due to the unfortunate health crisis within our country, we will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Jenny was a fighter, that cannot be expressed enough. Her battle is done, and she is now resting in heaven, pain free, with Jesus and those who have gone before us. Jenny loved her family more than anything. In her final days, she surrounded herself with pictures of those she loved most and was proud to share those photos with anyone who came to see her.
“She will be missed dearly but this goodbye is not forever, only until we meet again. So, for now, know that you are loved, kiss Mom and hold her tight and rest, you deserve it. We love you.”
She is survived by her sons, Timmothy Zimmerman and Johnathan Morris, both of Stella; sisters, Victoria Calvin of Hubert, Kimberly Smith of Morehead City, Tina Rose of Harkers Island, Judy Rose of Down East and Patsy Ellis of Charlotte; brothers, John Urban of Wilmington, Tommy Rose of Hubert, Billy Rose of Down East, Jamie Rose of Morehead City and Rodney Rose of Morehead City; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Carol Hill; and father, Tommy Louis Rose.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
