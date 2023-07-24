RHEA LEMAY WILLIAMS, Morehead City
Rhea LeMay Williams, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. A full obituary is forthcoming with service details. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
CATHERINE BALLEW BRAGGHavelock
Catherine Ballew Bragg, 89, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bayview Nursing Home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Don Hadley.
Margaret Willis, Beaufort
Margaret "Molly" Willis, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
Sherry Engel, Morehead City
Sherry Lynn Engel, 85, of Morehead City passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Cottages of Swansboro. Sherry was born on October 21,1938 in Rock Island, IL to her parents Donald and Marion Billard. During WWII, Sherry lived in a small coastal town in North Carolina.
Judy Brokamp, Newport
Judy Weil Brokamp of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family. A gathering to celebrate the lives of Judy and Steve Brokamp will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1-3 pm at the Anderson Center Community Room, 7850 Five Mile Road, Anderson Township, Ohio 45230. Friends and family are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.