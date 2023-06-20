Leone Fisher, 97, of Otway, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home.
Leone was a farm girl from Kansas who loved to garden, tending to her plants right up to her final days. She was a wonderful pianist who danced to big band music, and a fabulous cook - she made the best potato salad on earth.
She was always open to new possibilities and lived life with much love, laughter and gusto. She earned a Master’s degree from Kansas University, moved to Columbus, Ohio, and then on to Otway, North Carolina. She delighted in every place she went!
She found joy in many things: homemade ice cream, hummingbirds, pizza on Saturday night, everything that grew in the ground, prosecco at happy hour, the wonder of nature, Mahalia Jackson, eggnog at Christmas, and digging in the dirt. But, most of all, she loved her family with more love than you can imagine.
She always had a sparkle in her pretty blue eyes and we’ll always remember her sweet gorgeous smile and how she could never wait to open gifts on Christmas morning. She had a wonderful life and we’re thankful she is resting peacefully now.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Lynn Fisher and husband, Scott, son, Jeff, and wife Cathy; her grandchildren: Kristen, and Lindsey and husband Chris; and her great grandchild: Addison.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Anna and Walter Sandow, and her son: Kenny.
The family will celebrate Leone’s life privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
