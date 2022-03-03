Thomas “TJ” John Fernandez Jr., 46, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
TJ was born in Suffolk County, New York, on August 23, 1975, to Thomas and Ruth Fernandez. He was a headstrong and loving person that was passionate about life. He loved the ocean and being on the water, and a great mentor by sharing his passion for surfing with many. He loved being Poppy to his grandbabies and fur grandbaby, Star, and he loved his extensive family. He loved music and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy J. Roys of the home; children, Taylor Fernandez and wife Kayla, and Abigail Mentink and husband Tucker with grandchildren, Sophia and Harrison; parents, Thomas and Ruth Fernandez; sister, Susan Fernandez; brothers, Timmy Fernandez and wife Gina, Jimmy Fernandez and wife Monica; also many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Cancer Center,
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
