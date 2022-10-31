Helen Deloris McElroy, 84, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after an extended illness.
Helen was born on September 15, 1938, to the late Chancer and Elizabeth (Williams) Hill in Smith Creek (South Charleston), West Virginia.
Nicknamed "Doll" by her family, Helen frequently shared fond memories of her childhood in West Virginia. She was a talented artist and cook who will be greatly missed by her family and the many people whose lives she touched.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim, of Morehead City; three children, Kim (Ray) Mangus of Virginia Beach, VA, Mary Beth Slocum of Bridgeport, WV, and Jimi (Leslie) McElroy of Morehead City, NC, along with seven grandchildren, Jessica, Angelina, Daniel, John Peyton, Nicholas, Ryan, and Morgan. She is also survived by her brother, Roger (Linda) Hill, and sister, Margie (Eugene) George.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Junior and Frankie.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., at Gethsemane Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Christ, 209 Barbour Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
