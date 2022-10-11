Charles Manly Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 12th, at Vergie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island, presided by Bishop James Morris.
Charles Manly was born to Mary Frances Lewis and Louie Manly Willis on August 11th, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia. He and his father moved “home” to Williston, North Carolina just a few days after his birth, as his mother Mary was lost during childbirth. Charles Manly was raised by his father until he was 18 months old, when his father unexpectedly passed away as well. He lost two young parents without knowing them. He was then legally adopted as a child of his Grandparents Sarah Ella and Mr. Charlie Willis. Both of whom he called “Mama and Papa” and who he loved dearly.
Although his early years were overshadowed with sadness, he had a loving and fulfilling childhood growing up with many cousins and childhood friends of the community.
Charles Manly was a student at Smyrna Elementary School and Smyrna High School until he left school to work for his family. It was during this time that Deanna Rose caught his eye. He and Deanna married on June 24th, 1959, at Harkers Island, NC and have been married for 63 years.
In 1960, they welcomed their first child Karen Frances. Two years later they welcomed a son Charles Manly Willis Jr. and four years after that they welcomed their baby Ella Nicole. Charles Manly and Deanna built a home on his childhood property where they raised their children and later enjoyed 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There was no better place than “Granny and Grandaddy’s”.
Charles Manly loved working with his hands and had an extensive, self-taught knowledge and an experienced resume. He worked out of high school with Piner Brothers. He worked with Willis Brothers Seafood as a truck driver. He owned and operated Charles Willis Seafood of Marshallberg. He worked as an electrician and maintenance mechanic with the North Carolina Ferry System. He worked as a craftsman with Harvey and Sons Net Shop, and finally finished out his career of 30 years as an auto mechanic and AC technician at Mason’s Auto in Smyrna.
Charles Manly is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna Rose; daughters, Karen Willis Piner and husband Chris and Nicole Willis Piner and husband Mark; granddaughters, Emily Hardy (Jordan) Amy Taylor (Charles), Ashlyn Goodwin (Scott), Katlyn Lewis (Zack), Justine Piner (Ty), and Brianne Willis; grandson, Jared Willis (Meghan); great-grandaughters, Mackenzie Goodwin, Haileigh Willis, and Ella Lewis; and great-grandsons, Jackson Hardy, Landon Taylor, Collin Hardy, Mason Taylor, Jailyn Willis, Easton Hardy, and Logan Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Manly Willis Jr.; parents, Mary Frances and Louie Manly Willis; and his grandparents Sarah Ella and Mr. Charlie Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vergie Mae Cemetery Fund C/O Perry Lynn Paylor, 164 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
