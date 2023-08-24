Thelma Styron Lewis, 84, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will celebrate her life with a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, August 27th, at Munden Funeral Home. Thelma will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Thelma was born on May 21, 1939, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Jim and Nora Styron.
Thelma's union with the late Leedy Bell "Oakie" Lewis was one that encapsulated a deep and abiding love. They celebrated their marriage on Christmas Day in 1958, and their bond lasted for nearly five decades until Oakie's passing in 2008.
Thelma was a warm-hearted soul who dedicated herself to the joys and responsibilities of being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Her kindness and nurturing spirit were evident in every aspect of her life, especially in the care she provided to her loved ones.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her brother, Tex Styron and wife Kathy, of Morehead City, and Troy Styron, of Seattle, WA; brothers-in-law, Richard Lewis and wife Betty, of Muncy, PA, and David Lewis and wife Jeanetta, of Murfreesboro, TN; along with numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Thelma was preceded in death by their son, Kevin, of 8 years; daughter, Debbie, of 18 years; sisters-in-law, Norma Campbell, Velna Lewis, and Georgia Mosemak; and brother-in-law, Tommy Lewis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.