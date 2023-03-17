Ernest Norris, Beaufort
Ernest Norris, 86, of Beaufort, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mingo Baptist Church in Dunn, N.C. on March 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm with Landon’s dear friend and pastor, Reverend Louis Strickland, officiating.
FLORENCE PITTMAN WALTON, Newport
Florence Pittman Walton, 80, of Newport, entered into the Kingdom of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Fondly known as “Flossie” and “Mamadoll” by many, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
BETTY JANE WALDROOP MIZELLE, Newport
Betty Jane Waldroop Mizelle, 96, of Newport, passed away on March 16, 2023. Miss Betty was born in Franklin, North Carolina, on April 21, 1926. However, she always considered Newport her home. She married Harry Mizelle after graduating from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina.
JEAN DAVIS LAWRENCE, Morehead City
Jean Davis Lawrence, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed from this earth into heaven on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday March 18th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
RAY SMITH, Newport
Ray Smith, 74, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Ray was born on February 25, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Hubert and Sallie Smith. He honorably served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
DOLORES ANN STEBNER, Beaufort
Dolores Ann Stebner, 83, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on March 15, 2023. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
