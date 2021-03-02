Milton Lee Salter, 71, of Broad Creek, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Ball, the Rev. David Bratton and the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Milton’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Milton worked as an auto mechanic for Honda Motors for 30 years, Volkswagen for six years and as the community mechanic for his friends and neighbors for many years. He worked as an engineer on a fishing trawler for several years, and he was a commercial fisherman. He was a member of Broad Creek United Methodist Church.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy Salter of the home; daughter, Jessica Shannon Salter Dowdy of the home; sisters, Judy Smith and husband Buddy of South River and Priscilla Trite and husband Dennis of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Jasmine Leeann Dowdy and Lila Alicia Dowdy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Geraldine Salter; and two baby souls.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Broad Creek United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
