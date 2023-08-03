Georgia Eddins Mitchell, 93, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023, in Hospice care at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, N.C.
Georgia was born and raised in Zebulon, N.C. and was the youngest child of Charles Bernice and Mary Ella Chamblee Eddins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert “Bob” Dosher Mitchell, her son, James Dennis Croom, and her six brothers, C.B. Jr., Sidney, Harold, Mike, Vassar, and Wilmer Eddins, and her only sister, Mary E. Pearce.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Croom Barnes, and grandson, Kevin Ray Barnes, of Atlantic Beach, N.C.; grandson, Jean-Christophe “John” Croom and wife Ashley Schley Croom, and three great-grandchildren, Tyler Mitchell, Jaxson Owen, and Georgia Blaire Croom, of Wilmington, N.C.; grandson Dennis Mitchell Wells and his fiancé, Vanessa Holt, of Wilmington, N.C. and four great-grandchildren, Dylan Wells Elkin, Alexandra Wells Riddleberger, Dennis Mitchell Wells II, and Hudson Luke Wells and five great, great-grandchildren
Georgia, affectionately known as “Granny”, had 17 nieces and nephews who were very special to her and with whom she kept in close contact with. She also had 24 great-nieces and nephews and 25 great-great nieces and nephews.
After receiving a General Business Diploma from Kings Business College in 1951, Georgia began a 37-year career with CP&L (currently Duke Energy), beginning as a clerk in 1951 and retiring as a Project Specialist in Nuclear Operations in 1988.
Georgia was a member of the Garner United Methodist Church for more than 40 years and was one of the alternating schoolteachers of the Adult Fellowship class for many years. She maintained close associations with the class after moving to Emerald Isle, N.C. She and Bob began attending the Emerald Isle Baptist Church in 2002.
A graveside service was held at 12pm, Monday, July 31, 2023, at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, N.C. in the chapel at Whispering Waters Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Garner United Methodist Church or Emerald Isle Baptist Church in Georgia's memory.
