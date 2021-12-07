Judith Hannah Nelson, 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at All Saints Anglican Church, officiated by Rev. Dave Linka.
Judith was born on January 20, 1948, in Santa Maria, California to the late John and Wilma Hannah. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she loved helping others in need. She was a very active member of All Saints Anglican Church.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Edward Nelson of the home; daughter, Kimberly O’Hara of Newport; sons, Derek Smith of Morehead City and Christian Nelson and wife Barbara of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Cameron O’Hara and Samantha Nelson; and her beloved dog, Jack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hannah.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions in memory of Judith may be made to All Saints Anglican Church, 292 McCabe Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.