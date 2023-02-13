Frank Theodore Smith, 98, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home.
His service will be scheduled for a later date.
He was born on January 12, 1925, in Uniontown, Ohio, to the late John and Margaret Smith. Frank was married to the love of his life, Betty Jane, for 65 years. They enjoyed many happy moments together. He was a member of the Stow Masonic Lodge in Ohio and pursued a career as an estimator for the Goodyear Tire Company. As a man of many talents, Frank spent many hours fixing and repairing things around the house, along with thoroughly enjoying painting the exterior of his home. He also was an avid bird watcher and loved watching them. Frank will be cherished as a loving husband of 65 years, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynda Keltner of Morehead City, Judy A. Hunt of Morehead City and husband Howard Hunt of Genoa City, Wisconsin, Terry L. Smith Lewis and husband Edward Lewis of North Olmstead, Ohio; son, Brent W. Smith and wife Sharon Stanners Smith of Auburn, California; grandsons, Graham Smith of California, Christian Cerda Smith and wife Jackie Marie Smith of Durham, North Carolina; and great granddaughter, Callie Mae Cerda Smith of Durham, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Rockhold Smith; and son-in-law, Ron Keltner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Home Health and Hospice, 3722 Bridges Street, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
