Betty Joyce Mullineaux, 83, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.
A private service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Betty was born July 23, 1937, to the late Elmo Jefferson and Elaine Josephine Stone. She was born and raised in Rocky Mount. Betty enjoyed reading, living overseas and experiencing other cultures, animals, especially cats, spending time at the beach and music, especially Elvis and The Beatles.
Betty lived in Germany, Sumter, S.C., Japan, Bossier City, La., Goldsboro, Moreno Valley, Calif., New Bern, Saluda, Morrisville and, more recently, Morehead City.
She is survived by her son, Mike Mullineaux of Morehead City; and sister, Shirley Stone Harris of Greensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by and her husband of 58 years, William “Bill” Edward Mullineaux.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
