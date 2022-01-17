Dolores Marie Primm Blackwood, 93, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living.
The celebration of her life and legacy of service is Friday, Jan. 21, at 11:00 a.m.at First Baptist Church at 810 Bridges Street in Morehead City, North Carolina. Reverend Dr. Nate Leonard will officiate. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Family Life Center following the service.
Mrs. Blackwood was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 15, 1928, to George Harry and Essie Primm. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Raleigh, and she later became the big sister to Annette and Sandra. After graduating from Broughton High School, she attended Peace College. In 1949, Dolores married the love of her life, W.T. Blackwood. Soon afterwards, they began their family with Ricky and LuAnn.
Dolores was a stay-at-home mom who was actively involved in her children’s lives and was an exceptional homemaker. When the children were older, she worked as a school secretary for Wake County Public Schools. Dolores and W.T. retired to Morehead City in 1979. She then worked at Carteret Community College.
First Baptist Church in Morehead City became her new church home. She enjoyed serving as Class President of her Sunday School Class for many years and was also a member of the J.O.Y. Ministries. Dolores happily served on various committees throughout the years and most often could be found in the church kitchen.
Dolores checked all the boxes of what Proverbs 31: 10-29 describes as a woman of noble character: trustworthy, faithful, hardworking, compassionate, capable of balancing truth and grace, fears the Lord and is praiseworthy. This remarkable woman leaves behind a family that loved and cherished her.
She is survived by a daughter, LuAnn Neese and her husband, David, of Pine Knoll Shores; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Blackwood, of Garner; three grandchildren, Rob Blackwood and his wife, Kelly, of Clayton; Lane Bourne and her husband, Lucas, of Apex; Adam Neese and his fiancé, Brittany Treble, of Norfolk, Virginia; and by four great-grandchildren, Nathan Blackwood, Jacob and Annabelle Blackwelder, Ari Bourne; two sisters, Annette Helms, of Newport; Sandra Davis and her husband, Bill, of Little River, South Carolina; and nephew and niece, Scott Helms, of Newport and Shelley Helms of Deep Gap.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Blackwood, son, Rick Blackwood, brother-in-law, Brian Helms and nephews, Kyle and Kurt Bostrom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.NoeBrooks.net.
