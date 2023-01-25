Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Betty was born on August 6, 1934, in Obids, North Carolina, to the late Daniel and Janie Miller. She was a dedicated Christian woman who loved the Lord and lived her life as an example for others. Betty was a member of Chapel by the Sea where she was involved in the Women’s Ministry. She put her culinary skills to good use there as well, helping with meals for the church and for those in their time of need.
Family meant everything to Betty, she cherished her time with them, enjoying their company and the special relationship she developed with each of them. She was a loving wife of 66 years to her beloved husband, Jack, a caring mother to her 3 children, and a proud grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Jackie Pruitt Cox and husband, Vick, of Grapevine, TX, Jenesa Pruitt Styron and husband, John, of Peletier, NC; son, Joey Pruitt and wife, Sue, of Cape Carteret, NC; sister, Willa Hylton of Burlington, NC; brother, Hobert Miller of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Beth Bedell (Brad), Wes Cox (Amanda), Caroline Scott (Bryan), Joey Pruitt, Jr. (Whitney), Jennifer Wartick (Ryan), Jessica Collum (Kris), Stephanie Kellerman (Joe), and Amanda Falkenbury (Jamey); and 21 precious great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hampton “Jack” Pruitt, who passed away in November of 2018.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Chapel by the Sea, 6712 Emerald Dr., Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
The family would like to give special thanks to Tina Bermel and Camelia Torres for their loving care for their mother.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
