Amy Thullen, Morehead City
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Maria Goins, Morehead City
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ROSEMARY BOHANAN, Newport
Rosemary Bohanan, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PAULINE P. SNIPES, Morehead City
Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick.
