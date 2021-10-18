Charles “Chuck” Montgomery, 66, of Newport, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will have a private service Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
Chuck was born August 18, 1955 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved watching sports and listening to music.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Denise Montgomery of the home; son, Nick Montgomery of Newport; sister, Charlene Montgomery of Orlando, FL; brother, Dale Clearwater of Newport; and grandchildren, Alexander Montgomery and Aiden Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nellie Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
